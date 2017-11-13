House OKs bill slightly cutting former presidents' pensions

In his travels across Asia, President Donald Trump offered himself as a sharp break from presidents past. He pushed regional leaders to reshape trade deals to America's liking, opted against spotlighting human rights abuses and cranked up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear program.
Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff says his office has completed an investigation into the fire that destroyed a lumber mill in Libby.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released documents show that Puerto Rico's bankrupt electric utility ignored advice from its own lawyers before signing a $300 million contract with a tiny Montana company to repair its damaged power grid.
A Bozeman household started their morning in a nightmare situation when their home went up in flame and they found themselves trapped inside.
Montana State University has issued alert to students, faculty and staff after a reported robbery near campus.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors. Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value.
While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food.
A Polson family is picking up the pieces after losing 9 dogs and all their belongings in a weekend house fire.
A large new development near Missoula's Hellgate Elementary School...
