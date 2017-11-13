Cutting your Christmas tree: permits available

Beginning Wednesday, November 15 Christmas tree permits are available for sale at all seven Ranger District offices and numerous vendors across the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Forest Service offices in Bozeman, West Yellowstone, Livingston, Gardiner, Red Lodge, Ashland, MT and Camp Crook, SD will have permits available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday for $5.00 each, with a limit of three permits per household. Permits are sold in person and cash, check, or debit and credit cards are accepted.

Permits are also available at these local community businesses:

Belgrade: Town and Country Grocery and Belgrade True Value

Bozeman: Owenhouse Ace Hardware (downtown store bicycle shop and W. Main St. store), Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Four Corners: Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Big Sky: Big Sky Conoco

West Yellowstone: Corner Cenex

Livingston: Ace Hardware

Gardiner: Gardiner Market

Red Lodge: Sylvan Peak Mountain Shop

Absorkee: Rockin J Gas Station

Billings: Cabela’s & Ace Hardware (Heights location)

Ekalaka: Carter County Conservation District

In South Dakota at:

Bison: Perkins County Conservation District

A permit can also be purchased for gathering personal-use boughs. Permits, maps, forest road access updates and tree species identification guides are available at each ranger district office.

“Cutting a Christmas tree is a great, family fun tradition for many,” said Marna Daley, Public Affairs Officer, Custer Gallatin National Forest. “Dress in layers for changing weather conditions, be prepared for emergencies, and enjoy spending time outdoors with friends and family.”

Those with a permit may cut a Christmas tree anywhere on the Custer Gallatin National Forest except in campgrounds, trailheads, designated wilderness areas, developed recreation sites, posted timber sale units, recently planted locations and administrative sites. Permits are also valid for any national forest in the Northern Region, which includes all of Montana, northern Idaho and portions of North and South Dakota. General guidelines for cutting a tree include the following:

No tree cutting is allowed within 50 feet of any stream, lake, or wetland.

Only trees 15 feet tall or less may be cut.

Cut your tree as close to the ground as possible and below the lowest live limb. A remaining stump height of 6 inches or less is ideal.

After cutting your tree, attach the purchased permit to a lower limb near the trunk for transporting home.

"Topping" trees, or cutting the top off trees, deforms any future growth and leaves a visual eyesore. Take the entire tree or choose another one.

Trees help protect watersheds, provide habitat for wildlife, and contribute to beautiful scenery. Keep these values in mind when selecting a tree.

For more information, please contact any Custer Gallatin National Forest office or for general forest information visit online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin .

