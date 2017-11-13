Bozeman man accused of raping girl gets new trial date

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

New research from a University of Montana professor shows that owning a home in Missoula is not affordable based on a variety of factors. Much of what makes housing unaffordable to many in Missoula is income and home value.

The location of Bozeman's much-anticipated second high school is up for discussion Monday night at City Hall. City commissioners and the school board met at the end of both of their regularly scheduled Monday meetings; the school board asked the city to annex a plot of land where they want to build the school. The 36 acres is east of north Cottonwood Road, and west of Flanders Mill Road. This plot of land is not very to reach now, but is at the end of planned extensions Oak ad...