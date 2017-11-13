400 people are killed every year due to unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, this week is the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

This aims to raise awareness about the dangers of the gas, especially to children.

Young children are at even greater risk with a quarter of all CO related calls to poison control centers in 2015 being for children.

Awareness about this issue and encourage families to be prepared, experts suggest making sure there's a working co alarm on every level of your house and near every bedroom.

They also remind people to test them every month to make sure they a working correctly and replace them accordingly.

If the CO alarm sounds, leave the house immediately and call 9-1-1 or the fire department after you are in a location with fresh air.

Remain outside or by an open window until emergency personnel arrives.