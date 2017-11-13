Missoula College nursing students raise money for volunteer medi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula College nursing students raise money for volunteer medical trip

Raising funds for a good cause, student nurses at the Missoula College hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser for a volunteer medical trip to Nicaragua.

About nine nursing students and three professors will be going on a volunteer medical trip to Nicaragua in January.

They will be assisting people in Nicaragua need of medical attention for several days.

However, a trip like this costs money and that's where fundraisers like this come in.

The goal is to raise close to $27,000 which will go towards airfare, medical supplies, and housing.

This will be the first time ever for students from Missoula College to go to Nicaragua and several of them are excited about the opportunity.

"Mostly, I just really want to learn about the culture, you know. Also, submerge myself into the community and get hand on experience,” said Gina Cors, student nurse.

There will be more fundraisers to come.

Upcoming Events:

  • Monday, November 13 - Thomas Meagher Bar Pint Night
  • Wednesday, November 22 - Buffalo Wild Wings Night

For more information go to http://mc.umt.edu/News/Nursing-Nicaragua.php

