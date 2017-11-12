Shooting at Acoma Lounge in Uptown Butte

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Acoma Lounge & Bar in Uptown Butte, Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2 A.M.

One female, age 31, was detained at the scene by bar staff and police.

The female remains in custody.

The suspect will not be identified at this time, pending a determination of charges by the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney’s Office.

There is no further danger to the public as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing an further information will be released on Monday, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff, Ed Lester.