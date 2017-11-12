Shooting at Acoma Lounge in Uptown Butte - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Shooting at Acoma Lounge in Uptown Butte

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Acoma Lounge & Bar in Uptown Butte, Sunday morning.  

No one was injured in the incident.  

The shooting occurred at approximately 2 A.M.  

One female, age 31, was detained at the scene by bar staff and police.  

The female remains in custody.  

The suspect will not be identified at this time, pending a determination of charges by the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney’s Office.  

There is no further danger to the public as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing an further information will be released on Monday, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff, Ed Lester. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting at Acoma Lounge in Uptown Butte

    Shooting at Acoma Lounge in Uptown Butte

    Sunday, November 12 2017 1:05 PM EST2017-11-12 18:05:04 GMT

    Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting...

    Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting...

  • Seattle Seahawks release their 2017 schedule

    Seattle Seahawks release their 2017 schedule

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks 2017 schedule was released Thursday, and the Seahawks will open their season on Sept. 10 at Green Bay, marking Seattle’s third straight season playing the Packers on the road. The Seahawks home opener comes a week later when they host the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks then play at Tennessee in week three before hosting their first prime-time game of the season, a Sunday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Following a Week...

    The Seahawks 2017 schedule was released Thursday, and the Seahawks will open their season on Sept. 10 at Green Bay, marking Seattle’s third straight season playing the Packers on the road. The Seahawks home opener comes a week later when they host the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks then play at Tennessee in week three before hosting their first prime-time game of the season, a Sunday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Following a Week...

  • Missoula Food Bank received the largest single donation in history for Can the Cats Food Drive

    Missoula Food Bank received the largest single donation in history for Can the Cats Food Drive

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:30 PM EST2017-11-10 22:30:34 GMT

    While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food. 

    While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food. 

  • Polson Police investigating unfounded hostage threat that led to school lockdown

    Polson Police investigating unfounded hostage threat that led to school lockdown

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:23 PM EST2017-11-10 03:23:05 GMT

    The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.

    The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.

  • New University of Montana president may receive $314K a year

    New University of Montana president may receive $314K a year

    Thursday, November 9 2017 3:55 PM EST2017-11-09 20:55:43 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.

  • Skier injured, rescued during pre-season skiing at Bridger Bowl

    Skier injured, rescued during pre-season skiing at Bridger Bowl

    Friday, November 10 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-11 04:46:04 GMT

    While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.

    While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.

  • Puerto Rico dark again, after line fails - Whitefish Energy says, not our fault

    Puerto Rico dark again, after line fails - Whitefish Energy says, not our fault

    Friday, November 10 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-11-10 22:28:15 GMT
    Photos from Whitefish EnergyPhotos from Whitefish Energy

    A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%. 

    A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%. 

  • Federal Fugitive From Spokane Arrested For Murder

    Federal Fugitive From Spokane Arrested For Murder

    Wednesday, July 3 2013 4:13 PM EDT2013-07-03 20:13:17 GMT
    KHQ.COM - On Tuesday, Anthony Garver, aka, Anthony Burke was arrested by Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputies for the murder of a Lake Stevens woman.
    KHQ.COM - On Tuesday, Anthony Garver, aka, Anthony Burke was arrested by Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputies for the murder of a Lake Stevens woman. Deputies believe Garver killed 20-year-old Phillipa S. Evans-Lopez on or shortly before June 17th inside her Lake Stevens home.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.