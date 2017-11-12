Shooting at Acoma Lounge in Uptown Butte

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting...
The Seahawks 2017 schedule was released Thursday, and the Seahawks will open their season on Sept. 10 at Green Bay, marking Seattle’s third straight season playing the Packers on the road. The Seahawks home opener comes a week later when they host the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks then play at Tennessee in week three before hosting their first prime-time game of the season, a Sunday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Following a Week...
While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.
While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.
A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%.
