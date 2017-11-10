Friday Night Sportscast 11-10-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Friday Night Sportscast 11-10-17

Posted: Updated:

Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Providence Men's Hoops Win at Home

    Providence Men's Hoops Win at Home

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:57 AM EST2017-11-11 05:57:31 GMT

    A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.

    A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.

  • Montana State Wins Season Opener Against Omaha

    Montana State Wins Season Opener Against Omaha

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-11-11 05:50:59 GMT

    The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.

    The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.

  • Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores

    Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-11-11 05:47:27 GMT

    Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores Day 1 Scores

    Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores Day 1 Scores

    •   

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Friday Night Sportscast 11-10-17

    Friday Night Sportscast 11-10-17

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:39 AM EST2017-11-11 05:39:49 GMT

    Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday. 

    Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday. 

  • Six Spartans Sign NLI's

    Six Spartans Sign NLI's

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-11-09 05:43:00 GMT

    Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year. 

    Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year. 

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:30 PM EST2017-11-08 04:30:27 GMT

    When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

    When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Whitworth falls to Montana 72-60 in exhibition game

    Whitworth falls to Montana 72-60 in exhibition game

    Photo: Whitworth AthleticsPhoto: Whitworth Athletics

    Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.

    Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.

  • Vandals fall to Nevada 88-64

    Vandals fall to Nevada 88-64

    Photo: Idaho AthleticsPhoto: Idaho Athletics

    Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.

    Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.

  • Eagles women's basketball drops season opener to Fresno State

    Eagles women's basketball drops season opener to Fresno State

    Photo: EWU AthleticsPhoto: EWU Athletics

    The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.

    The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.