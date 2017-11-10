Friday Night Sportscast 11-10-17

A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.
A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College.
The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.
The Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team played at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls against Omaha in the Bobcats season home opener.
Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores Day 1 Scores
Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores Day 1 Scores
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
The MSU-Northern wrestlers are like brothers. In fact, some are related. The Lights roster features three sets of siblings: The Bartels, the Webers and the Veis twins.
The MSU-Northern wrestlers are like brothers. In fact, some are related. The Lights roster features three sets of siblings: The Bartels, the Webers and the Veis twins.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.
Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow. The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns. And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...
It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow. The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns. And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.
Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards.
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.
The Cougs and the Knights have played just once prior with UCF winning 2-0 at the Virginia Nike Soccer Classic in 2011.
The Cougs and the Knights have played just once prior with UCF winning 2-0 at the Virginia Nike Soccer Classic in 2011.
The head coaching career for Shantay Legans got off to a defensive-minded start, as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team officially opened the 2017-18 season with an 82-61 victory over Walla Walla University from Walla Walla.
The head coaching career for Shantay Legans got off to a defensive-minded start, as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team officially opened the 2017-18 season with an 82-61 victory over Walla Walla University from Walla Walla.
A year after both schools went undefeated to share the Big Sky Conference football title and were picked to finish 1-2 this year as well, Eastern Washington University will play for its postseason life this Saturday.
A year after both schools went undefeated to share the Big Sky Conference football title and were picked to finish 1-2 this year as well, Eastern Washington University will play for its postseason life this Saturday.
Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40).
Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40).
While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.
While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.
While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food.
While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
While opening day is looming for many of Montana's ski resorts, one ski area is opening this weekend: Great Divide Ski Area in Marysville, northwest of Helena.
While opening day is looming for many of Montana's ski resorts, one ski area is opening this weekend: Great Divide Ski Area in Marysville, northwest of Helena.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%.
A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%.
Food, shopping, and more!
Food, shopping, and more!