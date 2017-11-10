Great Divide Ski Area to celebrate opening weekend

While opening day is looming for many of Montana's ski resorts, one ski area is opening this weekend: Great Divide Ski Area in Marysville, northwest of Helena.

It will be open for the 2017-18 season Saturday and Sunday.

Great Divide staff say that this is the earliest opening in the ski area's 68-year history.

More than 20-acres will be available for skiing and snowboarding and terrain parks will even be open for the youngsters.

The rental shop, cafeteria and saloon will also be in full operation.

Photos Courtesy: Great Divide Ski Area