Skier injured, rescued during pre-season skiing at Bridger Bowl

While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes.

That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that Search and Rescue crews responded to a report of an injured skier around 5:30 Friday evening.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the 19-year-old MSU student fell after a jump and broke his leg.

Someone found him and made their way to cell service to call for help.

Rescuers used snowmobiles and a rescue sled to transport him the rest of the way down the mountain to a waiting ambulance.

Sheriff Gootkin reminds everyone that early season skiing carries extra risk. "Even if you are on a ski area there is no avalanche control or ski patrol until they open later this month," Sheriff Gootkin says. "You have to take that into account and spend the time to get educated and be prepared for emergencies."

He advises everyone to ski with a partner and carry avalanche gear and emergency supplies.