Daines pulls endorsement of Roy Moore following sexual misconduct allegations

In a Tweet Friday, Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines pulled his endorsement and support for Roy Moore.

Moore is an Alabama judge who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in a special election there.

The Alabama Republican is accused of sexual misconduct with minors. A Washington Post reporter interviewed several women who say, decades ago when they were young, they had inappropriate relationships with Moore. One of the women was just 14-years-old at the time.

Moore has vehemently denied the accusations. But many Republicans are distancing themselves from the Senate-hopeful, including Daines and GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah.