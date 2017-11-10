Daines pulls endorsement of Roy Moore following sexual misconduc - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Daines pulls endorsement of Roy Moore following sexual misconduct allegations

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

In a Tweet Friday, Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines pulled his endorsement and support for Roy Moore.

Moore is an Alabama judge who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in a special election there.

The Alabama Republican is accused of sexual misconduct with minors. A Washington Post reporter interviewed several women who say, decades ago when they were young, they had inappropriate relationships with Moore. One of the women was just 14-years-old at the time.

Moore has vehemently denied the accusations. But many Republicans are distancing themselves from the Senate-hopeful, including Daines and GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah.

  • Friday Night Sportscast 11-10-17

    Saturday, November 11 2017 12:39 AM EST2017-11-11 05:39:49 GMT

    Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday. 

  • Great Divide Ski Area to celebrate opening weekend

    Friday, November 10 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-11 04:53:37 GMT

    While opening day is looming for many of Montana's ski resorts, one ski area is opening this weekend: Great Divide Ski Area in Marysville, northwest of Helena.

  • Skier injured, rescued during pre-season skiing at Bridger Bowl

    Friday, November 10 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-11 04:46:04 GMT

    While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.

