Annual John Deere Expo brings 1,800+ FFA members to MSU

The Future Farmers of America descend on MSU to sharpen skills and put their ag knowledge to the test.

Now in its sixth year, the John Deere Expo brings FFA members from all across the state together to participate in workshops and learn life skills from public speaking to marketing and sales.

More than 1,800 middle school and high school students attended the, representing 74 chapters of Montana FFA, as well as four 4H chapters.

Sheridan Johnson, FFA state president, and FFA State Secretary Mikayla Comes, have been FFA members since their freshmen year of high school. Johnson is originally from Conrad and Comes is from Lewiston, but both now study agriculture communication at MSU.

Johnson and Comes agree FFA teaches a wide range of marketable skills, but also keeps Montana's agriculture heritage alive.

"We really are the future of agriculture. Our creed states it, that's what we believe in and we're hoping to be that," Johnson said.

Comes adds, "We're actually 88 years strong in Montana FFA but I also think it's so awesome how we're preserving that heritage while adapting and evolving and growing as an organization and finding a place for everyone."

The John Deere Expo started Thursday and wraps up Saturday afternoon with an awards ceremony.

If you want to learn more about Montana FFA, including how to register your child or donate, you can visit the website here.

