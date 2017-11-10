Annual John Deere Expo brings 1,800+ FFA members to MSU

While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.
While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost, 50,000 pounds of food.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
While opening day is looming for many of Montana's ski resorts, one ski area is opening this weekend: Great Divide Ski Area in Marysville, northwest of Helena.
A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%.
Food, shopping, and more!
