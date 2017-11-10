Web Producer - Missoula

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted: 11/10/2017

Department: Web / News

Position: Web Producer - KTMF Missoula

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: ABC FOX Montana is looking for a web content producer to complement our dynamic news coverage. We are looking for a passionate, game-changing, self-starter to join our team. You must be a quick learner and a team player who is flexible, hands-on and capable of handling multiple projects at once. The web producer is critical to delivering the station’s message across all our digital properties, ensuring that our voice is consistent, and contributing to a superior viewer experience.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in related field preferred. Experience with digital media required. Applicant must have strong knowledge of news, social media, web design and content management systems. Strong writing and communication skills, experience with Windows, Mac, Microsoft Office Suite and Adobe Photoshop are required. HTML coding and understanding of CSS a plus. Experience with non-linear editing is desired, but not required. Ability to take direction from multiple managers and prioritize duties as necessary. Self-starrer able to work with little direction and solve problems.

Application Deadline – Until filled

ABC FOX Montana is seeking a dynamic, self-motivated individual to manage and maintain the ABC FOX Montana website as well as social media outlets and mobile platforms. This person is a member of the news team and should be able to exercise good journalistic judgment. Duties include: Maintain consistency and look of the ABC FOX Montana Website, copyedit and proofread all web content, cut and post video for news stories, post to social media accounts, create and traffic digital advertisements, provide web analytics for sales and management.

The proper candidate must have good communication, organizational skills and be dependable. Candidates will be called upon for special events such as elections, fires, floods and/or other major events including major weather events.

Please send resume and cover letter to via email to jobs@abcfoxmontana.com or Personnel, ABC FOX Montana, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, Mt. 59801. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.