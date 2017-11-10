UM honors veterans, firefighters, and first responders at Saturday's home football game

University of Montana gave veterans, wildland firefighters, and family members free Grizzly tickets to show appreciation for their service.

The UM Athletic Department said that there will be a pre-game ceremony and other fun activities to make it a special home game experience.

Eric Taber, UM Assistant Sports Information Director, said that they are expecting more than 800 veterans, wildland firefighters, emergency responders, and family members to attend the Griz game Saturday.

Taber said that there will be a lot of great energy because this weekend is the Military Appreciation and Senior Day Game.

He said that all activities will be centered around veteran's and military appreciation day to salute them for their service.

"We can't say thank you enough to the folks that help protect our community this summer and help protect our country everyday around the world. This is just a small way for us at the university to express our gratitude for keeping our families and our community safe," said Taber

Some of the attendees for Daturday's game include the Missoula smokejumpers, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Fire Leadership and seasonal firefighters.