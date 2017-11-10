Missoula Food Bank received the largest single donation in history for Can the Cats Food Drive

It's a friendly competition that does well for two communities in Western Montana, the Can the Cats and Can the Griz Food Drives.

While Bozeman's won 15 of the 17 years of the competition, the Missoula Food Bank just got a big boost.

It just received a donation of 50,000 pounds of food, it's the largest single donation in organization history.

Friday the Missoula Federal Credit Union packed the 50,000 pounds of food that they donated to the Missoula Food Bank for the Can the Cats Food Drive.

Rachel Maki, Marketing Assistant at Missoula Federal Credit Union is proud to be a part of that history.

"We believe in what you are doing here. We believe in nourishing and empowering the community and showing that everybody matters and so we said yes we will even go a little extra for you," said Maki.

The Federal Credit Union definitely went a little extra not only by donating 50,000 pounds of food, but also by volunteering to package it up for Missoula families and it will feed a lot of them.

Aaron Brock, Executive Director of Missoula Food Bank said that 50,000 pounds of food feeds about 5,000 families.

"This fills our warehouse up. This puts such good food on our shelves. What is special about it is that combination of doing something that impacts the lives of people in our community in a really positive way and that healthy competition with our friends in Bozeman," said Brock.

That competition helps drive donations, and Brock said that the timing couldn't be better.

"There is this direct correlation between the food that is coming in. It immediately turns around and so much of it goes out the door specific to thanksgiving to give folks not just the comfort of food but the tradition of that thanksgiving meal," said Brock.

Brock said that last Thanksgiving the food bank was able to feed more than 2,000 families and they hope to feed more than that this year.

And they could be well on their way with help from the community and people like Rachel Maki and her colleagues.

"It feels empowering just personally and as a professional at work that i work for an organization that is looking for these local partnerships with values that match our own where we can actually partner together and give more to the community than we could do individually," said Maki.

The Missoula Food Bank has several bins across Missoula where you can drop off food.

There will also be bins at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium for Saturday’s game.

The food drive ends on November 18th, the day of the Brawl of the Wild game.