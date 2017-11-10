Republicans successful in expanding Montana special session - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Republicans successful in expanding Montana special session

By Associated Press

By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press

  
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have successfully expanded the scope of Montana's special session next week to vote on cuts proposed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and consider additional fund transfers as the state faces a projected $227 million budget deficit.
  
Republicans said Friday they want to consider tapping about $30 million the state has set aside for the possible purchase of the private prison in Shelby.
  
Other possibilities include reducing the amount of money the state is required to keep in reserve and to implement a temporary premium tax on two not-for-profit health insurers.
  
Bullock called the special session Monday arguing that a third of the deficit be addressed through cuts, a third through fund transfers and a third through tax increases and other fees.
  
Committee hearings are set to start on Monday in Helena.

    Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday. 

    While opening day is looming for many of Montana's ski resorts, one ski area is opening this weekend: Great Divide Ski Area in Marysville, northwest of Helena.

    While most ski resorts are not yet open, some Montanans are feeling the urge to hit the slopes. That was the case on Friday at Bridge Bowl near Bozeman.

