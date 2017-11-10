Republicans successful in expanding Montana special session

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have successfully expanded the scope of Montana's special session next week to vote on cuts proposed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and consider additional fund transfers as the state faces a projected $227 million budget deficit.



Republicans said Friday they want to consider tapping about $30 million the state has set aside for the possible purchase of the private prison in Shelby.



Other possibilities include reducing the amount of money the state is required to keep in reserve and to implement a temporary premium tax on two not-for-profit health insurers.



Bullock called the special session Monday arguing that a third of the deficit be addressed through cuts, a third through fund transfers and a third through tax increases and other fees.



Committee hearings are set to start on Monday in Helena.

