Around 40 programs,services face possible cuts

MISSOULA -

Around 40 programs and services at the University of Montana could be on the chopping block.

Now it is up to Deans and department heads to make their case to keep the programs afloat. 

This comes after a university task force reviewed more than 400 programs and services.

UM, President Sheila Sterns emphasized today that this process isn't over until the task force hears more from the departments that could be impacted.    

The prioritization task force said programs in the “Priority for Substantial Modification” category raised concerns about past performance and long-term sustainability.

The 40 some programs and services in that category span both the mountain campus, Missoula College, Bitterroot College and administrative offices.

Some of those programs on the list are film studies minor, applied science, East Asian studies and food service management.

The force is asking deans and sector heads from those departments to provide feedback and specifically address possibilities for collaboration and restructuring.

"We don't want to finalize any recommendations. Until we have some executive level input from people who know those programs... better than we do,” said John Deboer, Task Force

After receiving input from the Deans and sector heads the task force will make recommendations on what programs and services to discontinue. 

Sterns emphasized there isn't a goal or a specific number of programs to discontinue.

Click here to view the list of programs 

