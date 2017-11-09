Polson Police investigating unfounded hostage threat that led to school lockdown

The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday.

Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.

The caller said that they would kill the hostages unless they were paid $5,000 in ransom money.

Sergeant Simpson says that Polson Schools were locked down for about two hours, but were re-opened after the call was deemed to no longer be a threat.

Simpson says that an initial investigation shows that the call came from out of state, but a joint investigation is being conducted with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Lake County 911 Center.

This threat comes less than two months after more than 30 schools in the Flathead Valley were shut down for three days due to cyber terrorism threats.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office had told ABC FOX Montana that a cyber terrorist group, under the name 'Dark Overlord Solutions,' made the threats against staff, students and their families.

Sergeant Simpson says that Polson Schools will resume on schedule on Friday, but stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for more on this developing story.