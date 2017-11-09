Long time fixture within the Stevensville Streets Department ret - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Long time fixture within the Stevensville Streets Department retired after 37 years

STEVENSVILLE -

A long time fixture within the Stevensville Streets Department retired today after 37 years of serving his community.

And we learned, he's known as much for his sense of humor as he is for his hard work.

This is Ed Sutherland.

"I should have gone elk hunting today,” said Ed.

“On your last day?”

“Yea it would have been a good day to go elk hunting," said Ed.

Thursday is his last day as Stevensville's Streets and Alleys Supervisor.

He has been with the department for 37 years.

"How would you say Ed will be remembered?”

“Ornery and crotchety, but he's a big teddybear," said Ray Smith.

All kidding aside, his coworkers and community say he has made a big difference.

This skate park was one of the Ed Sutherland's biggest projects with the city of Stevensville.

He said that he wants children to have more places to play than he did as a child growing up here.

His friend and a Stevensville council member, Ray Smith, said that Ed has donated his time and equipment to help construct and finish a skate park and playground for children.

Smith says these two projects wouldn't have come together without Ed.

"He has done so much from the skate park to the playground to keeping the town running. You wouldn't believe what it takes from sewer lines breaking to everything. He just has looked out for the town for many years," said Smith.

And it's not just the quality of his work, it's his character his colleagues will miss.

"Oh yea he is fun to work with. Always had a joke to tell or a story to tell about something, you know it was fun," said his colleague, George Thomas.

But if you ask Ed Sutherland, he is looking forward to being retired while someone else takes care of what he built.

"You know when it is cold out these guys can go plow snow and i get to sit there and laugh. It's going to be good,” said Ed. 

