UM Task Force recommends programs for review

The University of Montana’s Academic Program and Administrative Services Prioritization Task Force has finished Phase 1 of its review of UM programs. This recommendation will be used to decide the fate numerous UM departments.

The Task Force is looking to suss out which programs are at risk of cuts and which have room for growth.

Each program was placed into a prioritization category. Phase 1 has four categories:

Priority for development and growth

Consider for development and/or modification

Priority for substantial modification and

Insufficient evidence.

See how the programs are ranked HERE.

According to the APASP Task Force, programs or services placed in the “priority for substantial modification” category, “raised concerns among Task Force members about past performance, essentiality, and long-term sustainability.” Feedback will be sought from deans and department heads.

A majority of units were placed in “consider for development and/or modification” category.

"Many of these units deserve more resources; they are performing well but have been hindered by personnel and budget reductions. Although these units did not emerge as the top priorities for action, we hope that the information generated by APASP will stimulate further discussion between units, deans, and sector heads about opportunities for further development and/or modification," the APASP Task Force said in their press release.

In Phase 2, the Task Force will decide which programs and services are receiving general funds.