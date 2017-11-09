911 calls in Kalispell re-routing due to cut fiber

Feed lots and slaughterhouses are few and far between in Montana, but that could change as Chinese investor JD.com pledges $100 million to build a local processing facility.
More than 40 programs and services at the University of Montana could be on the chopping block.
A major power outage today in Puerto Rico erases a bulk of the progress Whitefish Energy had made on the island. A main power line repaired by the Montana Company failed this morning The line runs from Cambalache to Manati. PREPA, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, reports that 43% of the island had power until the failure, now that number is down to 18%.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
It's not just the quality of his work, it's his character his colleagues will miss.
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A law enforcement official says a Montana man who spent almost two years as a fugitive after being indicted for illegal gun deals has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States to face charges.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...
His wife, Sarah Kennedy, said that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75 to 20 percent.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.
A Bozeman dog had a close call with some cold water, after he fell through the ice on Meyers Pond.
