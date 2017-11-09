New study shows alcohol consumption is linked to cancer: Are you at risk?

The University of Montana's prioritization task force holds one last meeting...
Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.
A Bozeman dog had a close call with some cold water, after he fell through the ice on Meyers Pond.
The real question in this Missoula mayoral race...does Missoula want change or does it want to stay the course?
The journey begins for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree. Hand-picked this spring from the Kootenai National Forest, it will now travel over 3,000 miles to Washington, DC.
It may one be a matter of months before Montana beef will be served on the dinner tables of the Chinese. China's largest online retailer signed a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars to buy Montana beef.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...
His wife, Sarah Kennedy, said that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75 to 20 percent.
