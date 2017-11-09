New study shows alcohol consumption is linked to cancer: Are you - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New study shows alcohol consumption is linked to cancer: Are you at risk?

The American Society of Clinical Oncology says a new review on the study between alcohol and cancer states nearly 4 percent of U.S. cancer deaths are linked to alcohol. 

According to that study, published Tuesday by the Journal of Clinical Oncology says even one serving the size as small as a glass of wine could put you at risk. Researchers say in 2012 nearly 6 percent of all new cancer occurrences and cancer deaths globally can be attributed to alcohol consumption. Long-term drinkers carry the largest risk, but the study says if you were to stop drinking for 20 years or more your risk could revert to the same amount of a non –drinker. 

The study also states "associations between alcohol drinking and cancer risk have been observed consistently regardless of the specific type of alcoholic beverages," meaning the link between alcohol and certain cancers was not specific to consumption of just beer, wine, or other types of liquor.

In addition to increasing risk factors for certain types of cancer, the ASCO review also found that drinking alcohol can have an adverse effect on treatment and outcomes for patients with cancer.

The good news is that you don’t have to give up alcohol completely. Just like those who wear sunscreen to limit skin cancer just cutting back your alcohol intake versus quitting also lowers the risk. 

