UM's task force finishes prioritizing programs

The University of Montana's prioritization task force holds one last meeting to review where programs and services stand.

When the work is done the task force will have reviewed some 400 programs.

The programs ranked into four categories, priority for development and growth, consideration for development and/or modification, priority for substantial modification and insufficient evidence.

UM's Communication Director, Paula Short, told ABC FOX Montana that tonight’s meeting will be three hours long for the task force to make their final decision.

The task force will work to categorize everything from administrative services to academic services.

The last steps will be ranking which programs and services will be further developed at UM and which could be eliminated.

The task force may also discuss its recommendations with UM administrators.

"We have a discussion and a meeting that has a public comment component. As well as, an opportunity for the task force members to discuss their observations and make a vote at as to which category the program should be placed in,” said Short.

At tonight's meeting, there were both students and professors involved in discussions about these programs.

However, some were not allowed to vote because they must be in the task force.

Otherwise, one task force member told ABC FOX Montana that the information regarding the program won’t be released until Thursday morning.