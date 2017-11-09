Six Spartans Sign NLI's - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Six Spartans Sign NLI's

Posted: Updated:

Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year. 

  • Six Spartans Sign NLI's

    Six Spartans Sign NLI's

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-11-09 05:43:00 GMT

