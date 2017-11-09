Six Spartans Sign NLI's

Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.

Six athletes from Sentinel High school signed their National Letters of Intent today. Sarina Mareno and Elsa Godwin will be playing volleyball at Montana. Kylie Frolich and Jordyn Schweyen will also be going to UM to play for the Lady Griz. Mavs baseball player Drew Leonard is going to Sioux Falls and basketball star Sam Beighle is going to Carroll College next year.

When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow. The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns. And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow. The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns. And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

It's the return of Shaun Rainey to the studio after a few weeks away with the Montana Grizzlies! He joins Ben Wineman to recap a wild Week Nine of High School football around the state of Montana. Playoff births and seedings were on the line tonight for a lot of teams, so enjoy the highlights.