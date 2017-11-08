The Griz ROTC "Boom Crew"

The MSU-Northern wrestlers are like brothers. In fact, some are related. The Lights roster features three sets of siblings: The Bartels, the Webers and the Veis twins.
The MSU-Northern wrestlers are like brothers. In fact, some are related. The Lights roster features three sets of siblings: The Bartels, the Webers and the Veis twins.
The first of two meetings between Montana Rivals (3) University of Providence and (17) Montana State University-Northern had a little bit of everything.
The first of two meetings between Montana Rivals (3) University of Providence and (17) Montana State University-Northern had a little bit of everything.
Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...
Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...
MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...
MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!
A Bozeman dog had a close call with some cold water, after he fell through the ice on Meyers Pond.
A Bozeman dog had a close call with some cold water, after he fell through the ice on Meyers Pond.
The real question in this Missoula mayoral race...does Missoula want change or does it want to stay the course?
The real question in this Missoula mayoral race...does Missoula want change or does it want to stay the course?
His wife, Sarah Kennedy, said that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75 to 20 percent.
His wife, Sarah Kennedy, said that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75 to 20 percent.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
Current road conditions in the Kalispell area
Current road conditions in the Kalispell area
Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...
Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...
The Zags have won 13 straight regular season-openers dating back to a 73-66 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the 2003 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in New York City.
The Zags have won 13 straight regular season-openers dating back to a 73-66 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the 2003 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in New York City.
Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla.
Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla.
Under 17th year head coach Wendy Schuller, the Eagles return three starters from a team that went 19-14 overall last season
Under 17th year head coach Wendy Schuller, the Eagles return three starters from a team that went 19-14 overall last season
In a rematch of their WNIT 3rd round game from a season ago, the Cougs hit the road to take on UC Davis to open the 2017-18 season.
In a rematch of their WNIT 3rd round game from a season ago, the Cougs hit the road to take on UC Davis to open the 2017-18 season.
MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...
MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...
The rematch will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 at noon. EWU earned a No. 14 seed and received an automatic bid after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament title for the second year in a row.
The rematch will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 at noon. EWU earned a No. 14 seed and received an automatic bid after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament title for the second year in a row.
Falk is one of 16 quarterbacks named a semifinalist for the award given annually to the best college quarterback and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
Falk is one of 16 quarterbacks named a semifinalist for the award given annually to the best college quarterback and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.
Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.
Ella Dederick and Morgan Weaver were named to the third team while Elyse Bennett was awarded all-freshman team honors.
Ella Dederick and Morgan Weaver were named to the third team while Elyse Bennett was awarded all-freshman team honors.
A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...
A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives.
In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives.
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state...
Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state...
Livingston CITY JUDGE: Kara Bailer Holly Lavalley Happe Carrie A. Pintar
Livingston CITY JUDGE: Kara Bailer Holly Lavalley Happe Carrie A. Pintar
Every year, a different National Forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the Christmas season.
Every year, a different National Forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the Christmas season.