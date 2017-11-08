The Griz ROTC "Boom Crew" - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Griz ROTC "Boom Crew"

Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats.

“It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member.

This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do.

“You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser.

The Boom Crew uses a cannon that was donated to the University of Montana ROTC program, and has become a football staple on Saturdays in Missoula.

“Even though people know it’s coming, it’s still fun to shock them a little bit, it’s a great feeling” says senior ROTC member Cami Ford

“You Definelty feel it inside your chest, there is a thump, a little bit more concussive. And a lot of smoke, it’s pretty cool” says Blaser.

But to be a part of the boom crew, you have to be able to, shall we say, keep up with the Griz.

“Well when the Griz are doing well, they have to do push ups. They don’t always like when they score 60-70 points, but we like it. So in order for them to do all those pushups, they have to be in good physical standing.” laughs Major Sean Thornton, the Executive Officer of the ROTC Program.

But for this battalion, it’s an honor to not only represent their school, but represent their country as future leaders in the United States Military.

“It’s great because we get to do something and give back to the Griz fans, but we get to represent the Army in a great way.” says Ford. 

