WATCH: Dog saved by firefighters after falling through ice

A Bozeman dog had a close call with some cold water, after he fell through the ice on Meyers Pond.

But lucky for Finn, the 5-year-old golden retriever, Bozeman firefighters were quick on the scene and ready to put their cold water rescue training to the test.

Brian Rudge, a probationary firefighter with the Bozeman Fire Department, moved across the ice in a cold water rescue suit, which is attached to rope held by crew members on shore.

"Bozeman Fire annually does a training. And we do all these scenarios but we've never had a dog scenario in our mix. Each frontline apparatus has an ice rescue suit and a 150-foot bag pre-rigged to go rescue a victim in the ice," Rudge said.

Rudge says he fell through the ice once before reaching the hole the dog had fallen through. Once he was out and reached the point where Finn fell through, the dog swam right over to him.

The two were pulled to safety, and although Finn spent about 30 minutes in the freezing water, his owners say he was just fine, but needed some warming up.

But Finn's close call serves as an important reminder about ice safety.

Rudge says Finn's owners did the right thing by not going after the dog and calling for emergency help.

"If you see someone fall in don't venture out to go get them, if you have a rope, throw a rope other than that call 9-1-1 immediately, hypothermia can set in 2-3 minutes so the faster you call us the faster we can get to you."

If you fall through ice, Rudge says keep calm, and try to keep your arms on the ice shelf. Avoid splashing around, as you risk getting water in your mouth and drowning.