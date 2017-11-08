Missoula County Sheriff's Office raising money for detective's kidney transplant

The Missoula County Sheriff's office is coming together to raise money and support a detective who needs a kidney transplant.

Missoula County Detective Lieutenant, Robert Kennedy, has been suffering from a kidney disease since he was a teenager.

His wife, Sarah Kennedy, said that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75 to 20 percent.

Detective Kennedy's wife said that she and her family are overwhelmed by the tremendous support from family, friends, and the sheriff's office.

"He wants to be known for who he is and what he has done in his career and who he is with his family, not the sick cop," said Sarah Kennedy.

Sarah is talking about her husband, Robert Kennedy.

He is a cop or a detective at the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

He has had a kidney disease since he was a teenager and recently things have gotten worse.

"We found out it recently declined to about 19-20 percent function and they don't know what happened. They think it was possibly an infection that damaged the kidneys initially," said Sarah.

But, Sarah said that you would never know he is sick.

He is healthy and active otherwise and he has been playing hockey and participating in other athletic competitions, and he is still working full time.

"As good as an officer as he is and has been for our department for many years. He is even a better person and you wouldn't even know based on the way he has been conducting himself with dignity. You would never know he has any issue at all," said Undersheriff Rich Marcelli.

Undersheriff, Rich Marcelli, said that Detective Kennedy has been working for the department for about 16 years.

Marcelli said that Kennedy is a fighter and the sheriff's office will do anything they can to support Kennedy's family.

"The minute he told them what was going on, they stepped in and asked what can we do. Let's raise some funds. Let's get this figured out. It really truly is a family," said Sarah.

It's that family that's now helping the Kennedy family.

Sarah said that the sheriff's office made t-shirts to sell and set up a donation account at the Missoula Federal Credit Union.

And their support doesn't stop there because the sheriff's office organized a fundraiser at the Thomas Meagher Bar in downtown Missoula, early next month.

Twenty percent of all food and liquor sales will go towards Kennedy's medical funds.

It's that kind of outreach from her second family, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office that gives Sarah and her family hope during this difficult time.

"It is a scary thought to have to go through all of this and the future is very uncertain. You never know and that's scary, but it's just one of those things when you say you know were not going to go there. We're just going to go through the process and we're going to get this done," said Sarah.

The sheriff's office says they have about 200 people and their families helping out with this cause.

Detective Kennedy said over the phone that any extra funding will go to help other people who need organ transplants.