Senate confirms general counsel for labor board

By KEVIN FREKNG

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as the next general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board.



Republicans predicted Peter Robb's confirmation would help the agency roll back decisions made during Barack Obama's presidency easing union participation.



The Senate approved Robb's confirmation by a vote of 49-46. Over the years, the Vermont lawyer has represented companies in labor contract negotiations and in wage and discrimination cases. The general counsel investigates allegations of unfair labor practices and is the gatekeeper for bringing cases to the board for its consideration.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Robb's confirmation would help restore the NLRB to its role of "neutral umpire" in labor disputes. But Democrats said they had no confidence Robb will be neutral.

