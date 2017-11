Missoula road report

LOOKOUT PASS TO TAFT Scattered Snow and Ice

HAUGEN TO ST REGIS Scattered Snow and Ice

6 TO 16 MILES EAST OF BUTTE OVER HOMESTAKE PASS Areas of Frost / Ice

THE BEAR CANYON INT THRU ROCKY CANYON TO 9 MILES EAST OF

BOZEMAN Areas of Frost / Ice

FLINT CREEK HILL TO JCT WITH MT-38 Areas of Frost / Ice

JCT WITH MT-38 TO HALL Areas of Frost / Ice

WEST OF DIXON TO RAVALLI Scattered Snow and Ice

ROGERS PASS (MP 90) Scattered Snow and Ice

THE IDAHO LINE TO CHIEF JOSEPH PASS Scattered Snow and Ice

CLEARWATER JCT TO SEELEY LAKE - Fallen Rock Mm 6.0 To 6.5 Dry/Mostly Dry

Watch for Fallen Rock

SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON Scattered Wet

MOISE TO THE JCT WITH US-93 SOUTH OF RONAN Areas of Frost / Ice

7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS - Light Snow Scattered Snow and Ice

Snowing

2 MILES SOUTH OF KINGS HILL TO NEIHART Snowing

Wet

LOST TRAIL PASS TO SULA Scattered Snow and Ice

Watch for Fallen Rock

WYE TO EVARO HILL Areas of Frost / Ice

EVARO TO ARLEE Areas of Frost / Ice

NORTH OF ST. IGNATIUS TO RONAN Areas of Frost / Ice