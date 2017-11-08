Lady Griz Sting Yellowjackets in final Exhibition

MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!
The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-48 exhibition win at the Fortin Center on the campus of RMC Monday night.
In a game that many people called a must-win in order to keep Montana's playoff hopes alive, the Grizzlies bounced back from last week's road loss to earn a signature victory by knocking off No. 9 Northern Arizona, 17-15.
His wife, Sarah Kennedy, said that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75 to 20 percent.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
Current road conditions in the Kalispell area
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials say they suspect a deer killed by a hunter in southeast Montana was infected with a potentially fatal disease.
The rematch will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 at noon. EWU earned a No. 14 seed and received an automatic bid after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament title for the second year in a row.
Falk is one of 16 quarterbacks named a semifinalist for the award given annually to the best college quarterback and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.
Ella Dederick and Morgan Weaver were named to the third team while Elyse Bennett was awarded all-freshman team honors.
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!
The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-48 exhibition win at the Fortin Center on the campus of RMC Monday night.
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.
A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state...
In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
Livingston CITY JUDGE: Kara Bailer Holly Lavalley Happe Carrie A. Pintar
Montana Local Elections - 2017 Results: All results will be updated live.
