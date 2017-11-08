Lady Griz Sting Yellowjackets in final Exhibition

MISSOULA--

Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game.

Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming.

With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make a pretty strong starting lineup, wouldn’t they? -- Montana went 10 deep, and all 10 scored and had at least one rebound.

And seven of them played at least 20 minutes -- nine of the 10 at least 15 minutes -- as second-year coach Shannon Schweyen pieced together her lineups.

“It was nice to get everybody out there. They work so hard in practice, and they’re excited to finally play somebody else,” she said. “I’m happy that everyone got in and got a bucket down and a rebound.”

Schoening led Montana in its 55-48 win over Carroll last week with 13 points in 29 minutes. On Tuesday she was much more efficient, scoring 19 points in just 21 minutes. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 7 for 7 from the line.

And after playing 11 nondescript minutes against the Saints, Nicholson was engaged and a presence against the Yellow Jackets. She scored 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting and added seven rebounds.

“Hailey played a great game. It was nice to see her come alive,” said Schweyen. “I know she was disappointed with the way she played in the Carroll game. She just wasn’t into it, but she brought it tonight.”

Montana shot 50 percent in the first quarter and used a pair of 3-pointers by Emma Stockholm off the bench to put up a 21-point period.

The Lady Griz led 21-12 after the first quarter, then limited the Yellow Jackets to just a pair of baskets in the second to take a 39-18 lead into the half.

McKenzie Johnston completed a three-point play early in the third quarter to put Montana ahead 44-23, but Black Hills State, which brought 16 players and got 15 into the game, used the 3-point shot to keep the game from getting out of hand.

Keely Bertram answered Johnston’s three-point play with a triple, and Julia Seamans, who hit five 3-pointers for the game, went back-to-back. A free throw by Katie Messler brought Black Hills State within a dozen, 45-33, and capped a 10-1 run.

“We tried to play a little zone in the second half, and that didn’t go so well,” said Schweyen. “We had some kids not communicating and getting to their 3-point shooters. We went back to man and did a pretty good job.”

The lead was still 12, 48-36, before Nicholson and Schoening scored the final six points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 54-36 entering the fourth.

Abby Anderson, who will redshirt this season, played four minutes each half and made her fourth-quarter appearance count. She scored a basket, grabbed two rebounds and swatted two shots (but only got credit for one due to a foul call).

“It was nice to see Abby out there. She’s been hurting a little bit, so she hasn’t been able to play a lot. I was glad to see her get a bucket,” said Schweyen.

Schweyen went with a starting lineup of Johnston, Schoening, Nicholson, Jace Henderson and Mekayla Isaak.

Those with an appreciation for some of the undervalued parts of the game would have left the fieldhouse impressed with the work Henderson did. She didn’t make a basket, but she grabbed nine rebounds and matched Sophia Stiles for the team lead with three assists, with only one turnover.

“And she got her first charge of the year, which was great,” said Schweyen. “I’m proud of her for that. She does the hustle plays that don’t oftentimes show up on the stat sheet. She runs down loose balls or tips it to keep them alive. She just brings great energy to our team.”

The Lady Griz limited the Yellow Jackets to 25.5 percent shooting and forced 22 turnovers, which led to 29 points, while only turning it over nine times themselves.

Montana will face better defensive pressure, starting soon, like next week, but Black Hills State challenged the Lady Griz enough that Schweyen was able to see how her team reacted to it.

More than half (5) of those nine turnovers came from a freshman. Nobody else had more than one.

“They pressured us and that was good for us with the teams we have coming in here,” said Schweyen. “I’m sure Kentucky isn’t going to be sitting back and letting us pass it around, so that was good for us. I think the girls adjusted pretty well.”

Montana got 23 points from its bench, with Stockholm and Nora Klick both scoring seven and Stiles adding six points, three assists and a pair of steals.

Klick didn’t miss a shot and threw in four boards and a game-high three steals.

Montana will play at Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, then return home to host Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 16, and Gonzaga on Saturday, Nov. 18. Both games are at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.