Flathead area - current road conditions

POLSON area is reporting SCATTERED WET roads.

WHITEFISH area is reporting SCATTERED SLUSH and SNOWING.

POLSON TO YELLOW BAY Areas of Frost/Ice
YELLOW BAY TO S-209 snowing, wet
S-209 TO FLATHEAD RIVER Arease of Frost/Ice, Scattered wet
FLATHEAD RIVER BRIDGE TO US-2 Slush, snowing
LIBBY TO SHEEP CRK Snowcover, Snowing
SHEEP CRK TO EUREKA Snowcover, Snowing
US-93 TO US-2 Snowcover, Snowing
BULL LAKE TO TROY Snowcover,
Snowing, Wet
SOMERS TO MT-35 Areas of Frost / Ice, Scattered Wet
CONDON TO S-209 Areas of Frost / Ice, Scattered Wet
S-209 TO MT-35 Areas of Frost / Ice, Scattered Wet
KALISPELL BYPASS / US-93 ALTERNATE ROUTE Slush, snowing
MT-35 TO US-2 Snowcover, Snowing
FARM TO MARKET / KALISPELL TO LODGEPOLE RD Slush, snowing
LODGEPOLE / TWIN BRIDGES TO US-93 Snowcover, Snowing
IDAHO ST LINE TO WILLIAMS CRK Snowing, Wet
WILLIAMS CRK TO SCHREIBER CRK Snowcover, Snowing
SCHREIBER CRK TO HAPPY'S INN Snowcover, Snowing
HAPPY'S INN TO MCGREGOR LAKE RESORT Snowcover, Snowing
MCGREGOR LAKE RESORT TO US-93 ALT ROUTE Scattered Snow and Ice, Snowing
US-93 ALT ROUTE TO MT-40 Slush, snowing
MT-40 TO BERNE RD Snowcover, Snowing
BERNE RD TO WEST GLACIER Snowcover, Snowing
WEST GLACIER TO PINNACLE Scattered Snow and Ice
PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK Scattered Snow and Ice
7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS Areas of Frost / Ice, Snowing
EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER Areas of Frost / Ice, Snowing
EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING Areas of Frost / Ice
POLSON TO ELMO Areas of Frost / Ice
MT-82 TO THE ARMORY Slush, Snowing
THE ARMORY TO WHITEFISH Snowcover, Snowing
WHITEFISH TO STRYKER Snowcover, Snowing
STRYKER TO CANADA Snowcover, Snowing

