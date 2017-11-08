Current road conditions - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Current road conditions

POLSON TO YELLOW BAY Areas of Frost/Ice
YELLOW BAY TO S-209 snowing, wet
S-209 TO FLATHEAD RIVER Arease of Frost/Ice, Scattered wet
FLATHEAD RIVER BRIDGE TO US-2 Slush, snowing
LIBBY TO SHEEP CRK Snowcover, Snowing
SHEEP CRK TO EUREKA Snowcover, Snowing
US-93 TO US-2 Snowcover, Snowing
BULL LAKE TO TROY Snowcover,
Snowing, Wet
SOMERS TO MT-35 Areas of Frost / Ice, Scattered Wet
CONDON TO S-209 Areas of Frost / Ice, Scattered Wet
S-209 TO MT-35 Areas of Frost / Ice, Scattered Wet
KALISPELL BYPASS / US-93 ALTERNATE ROUTE Slush, snowing
MT-35 TO US-2 Snowcover, Snowing
FARM TO MARKET / KALISPELL TO LODGEPOLE RD Slush, snowing
LODGEPOLE / TWIN BRIDGES TO US-93 Snowcover, Snowing
IDAHO ST LINE TO WILLIAMS CRK Snowing, Wet
WILLIAMS CRK TO SCHREIBER CRK Snowcover, Snowing
SCHREIBER CRK TO HAPPY'S INN Snowcover, Snowing
HAPPY'S INN TO MCGREGOR LAKE RESORT Snowcover, Snowing
MCGREGOR LAKE RESORT TO US-93 ALT ROUTE Scattered Snow and Ice, Snowing
US-93 ALT ROUTE TO MT-40 Slush, snowing
MT-40 TO BERNE RD Snowcover, Snowing
BERNE RD TO WEST GLACIER Snowcover, Snowing
WEST GLACIER TO PINNACLE Scattered Snow and Ice
PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK Scattered Snow and Ice
7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS Areas of Frost / Ice, Snowing
EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER Areas of Frost / Ice, Snowing
EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING Areas of Frost / Ice
POLSON TO ELMO Areas of Frost / Ice
MT-82 TO THE ARMORY Slush, Snowing
THE ARMORY TO WHITEFISH Snowcover, Snowing
WHITEFISH TO STRYKER Snowcover, Snowing
STRYKER TO CANADA Snowcover, Snowing

  Chronic wasting disease found for first time in Montana deer

    Chronic wasting disease found for first time in Montana deer

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:43 PM EST2017-11-08 20:43:53 GMT
    ElkElk

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials say they suspect a deer killed by a hunter in southeast Montana was infected with a potentially fatal disease.

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials say they suspect a deer killed by a hunter in southeast Montana was infected with a potentially fatal disease.

  Lady Griz Sting Yellowjackets in final Exhibition

    Lady Griz Sting Yellowjackets in final Exhibition

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:15 PM EST2017-11-08 20:15:32 GMT

    MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...

    MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...

  Montana Highway Patrol currently investigating high speed pursuit

    Montana Highway Patrol currently investigating high speed pursuit

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:53 PM EST2017-11-08 19:53:40 GMT

    A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...

    A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...

