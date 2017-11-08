China's largest online retailer to buy Montana beef

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials say they suspect a deer killed by a hunter in southeast Montana was infected with a potentially fatal disease.
MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...
A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal. The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies. As the ...
Current road conditions in the Kalispell area
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state...
In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives.
Montana Local Elections - 2017 Results: All results will be updated live.
Livingston CITY JUDGE: Kara Bailer Holly Lavalley Happe Carrie A. Pintar
TROY TROP MAYORAL RACE: Dallas Carr Charles N. Ekstedt Jr. Chris Penner
