Montana Highway Patrol currently investigating high speed pursuit

A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit potentially faces numerous charges that could include: failure to yield, felony theft, evading police, stolen vehicle, DUI and other charges that the investigation could reveal.

The pursuit began around 4 a.m on Orange St. when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and went onto the interstate to travel west bound. The officer initiated pursuit and was joined after Missoula County sheriff deputies.

As the pursuit continued west bound officers discovered there were two unrelated warrants out for arrest of Julianna Frank, 26, and that the car she was driving was stolen from Great Falls. The pursuit ended at marker 82 West of the Mile exit where the vehicle crashed.

Upon approaching the vehicle officers reported the woman driving the vehicle appeared intoxicated. The woman denied having injuries, but she was transported to St. Patrick’s Hospital for medical evaluation.

Montana Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.