keeping your pets safe and warm in the winter

Not only can this cold weather be dangerous to humans, but it can also be dangerous to your pets. What people might not realize, is that dogs can suffer from frostbite and hypothermia just like humans.

The normal range for dogs is 101 to 102.5° F, if a dog’s temperature drops to the human normal range of 97.6 to 99.6° F this is when you should seek medical attention.

Here is how you can keep your dog safe in the winter according to Dogs Naturally Magazine.

Take them out when sun is shining- dog naturally says to try to walk him in the late morning or early afternoon hours when temperatures are a little warmer, and avoid early morning or late evening walks.

Keep your pets hydrated- dogs can dehydrate just as quickly in winter as summer. Snow is not a good substitute for water. Make sure you keep a fresh bowl close if outside and break ice if needed.

Take care of paws- dogs can suffer from cracked pads. Also, salt used to DE-ice the sidewalks can be bad for dogs. Make sure to walk off their feet so they aren’t licking it off. If you notice discomfort, maybe try using dog booties.