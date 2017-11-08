keeping your pets safe and warm in the winter

Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
The real question in this Missoula mayoral race...does Missoula want change or does it want to stay the course?
The real question in this Missoula mayoral race...does Missoula want change or does it want to stay the course?
The two men who pursued the gunman after the Texas church shooting visited a vigil together and prayed with community members mourning the 26 people killed in the attack.
The two men who pursued the gunman after the Texas church shooting visited a vigil together and prayed with community members mourning the 26 people killed in the attack.
Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that works to make Missoula...
Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that works to make Missoula...
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.
Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state...
Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state...
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.
Montana Local Elections - 2017 Results: All results will be updated live.
Montana Local Elections - 2017 Results: All results will be updated live.
TROY TROP MAYORAL RACE: Dallas Carr Charles N. Ekstedt Jr. Chris Penner
TROY TROP MAYORAL RACE: Dallas Carr Charles N. Ekstedt Jr. Chris Penner
Livingston CITY JUDGE: Kara Bailer Holly Lavalley Happe Carrie A. Pintar
Livingston CITY JUDGE: Kara Bailer Holly Lavalley Happe Carrie A. Pintar
TROY TROP MAYORAL RACE: Dallas Carr Charles N. Ekstedt Jr. Chris Penner
TROY TROP MAYORAL RACE: Dallas Carr Charles N. Ekstedt Jr. Chris Penner
In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives.
In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives.