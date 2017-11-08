Beating the winter blues, how to survive Montana's cold, harsh winter

In Montana winter can be extremely cold and harsh, just yesterday we saw temperatures dip into the negatives. So, how can you survive winter this year without getting depressed?

Here are three steps you can take according to the website lifehacker.

Stay active- even in the cold try and stay as active as you can. Don’t become a couch potato, lifehacker says you should try twice as hard to stay active as you do during the summer. Luckily, you have a lot of options, like skiing.

Beat the winter blues- the cold temps could keep you bottled up inside. Don’t let it, try to enjoy as much sunlight as you can just bundle up. Try to focus on the positive things during the winter season.

Take an offseason vacation- too cold? Take a break for a week and go somewhere else. Enjoy warmer temperatures even if it is just for a week and recharge your battery.