Engen elected for 4th term as Missoula Mayor

Missoula Mayor John Engen will be serving his fourth term.

Engen with 11,814 votes, 58% of the votes.

Challenger Lisa Triepke with 8,528, 24% of the votes.

This Missoula mayoral race was a thrilling one with Lisa Triepke challenging 12-year incumbent John Engen.

At John Engen's watch party in Missoula, the mood seemed pretty optimistic throughout the night.

While the results were coming in, Engen said he's already thinking about his next term.

Engen added he knew he had Missoula's support all along.

His viewing party was packed at the Public House as his supporters celebrated his early lead in the polls.

Engen told ABC FOX Montana he's already planning some big things for another term.

“We have talked a lot, as we have engaged in this campaign about affordable housing, housing in general. That is the first priority as we move into the next four years. Also, I heard about property taxes while I was on the campaign trail. Clearly an issue with the folks I serve,” said Engen.

ABC FOX Montana also stopped by Lisa Triepke’s election party at the Iron Horse.

She said at the time, if she didn’t win the race, she doesn't know what her next move will be but politics aren't out of the question yet.