Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

"My dad and I were just going to the BMX track and we saw some people riding and was like hey I want to give it a shot," said Austin. "And ever since then I kind of fell in love with the sport."

And that passion has translated into a great deal of success for the senior from Bozeman. 

"He's really humble about it, but he has been really successful," said Max's mother Christine Austin. "He's first in the state, he's first in the region, which is not, he didn't even go to our region. He went to the southwest region."

Max is hoping to ride in college, and between that goal and a hectic racing schedule, he has to put a lot of effort into making sure he stays up on his school work.

"Every day before I ride, I'm always doing my homework," said Max. "Doing my quizzes, doing my tests, making sure everything is done before I train, because school's first."

"He does miss a lot of school, that he has to be really focused and really want to do well in school," Christine said.

But on top of his own training, Max has taken to training Bozeman's young riders as well.

"I saw some kids that needed help at the track and I decided to go, hey do you need some help," said Max. "And it kind of took off from there, helping kids here and there and going on a little summer tour with some people and traveling around the US helping them out."

While he could easily use that time for his own training, Max says it's well worth it to help share the sport he loves.

"When you see a little kid try to do something that he's been trying to do all day, and he finally makes it happen or gets it done, it's the best feeling," Max said. "It's just really heart-warming to see them do what they want to do."

To nominate your own student athlete of the week, click here.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 8:52 PM EST2017-11-08 01:52:53 GMT

    When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

    When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

  • Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

    Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:47:36 GMT

    It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.  The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.  And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

    It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.  The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.  And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

  • Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville

    Student Athlete: Angel Richards from Stevensville

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:13:28 GMT

    Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards. 

    Everyone looks forward to Bingo Night at Hillside Health Care Center, including a young Angel Richards. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.