Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Max Austin

When seven year old Max Austin first laid eyes on BMX racing, he was hooked for life.

"My dad and I were just going to the BMX track and we saw some people riding and was like hey I want to give it a shot," said Austin. "And ever since then I kind of fell in love with the sport."

And that passion has translated into a great deal of success for the senior from Bozeman.

"He's really humble about it, but he has been really successful," said Max's mother Christine Austin. "He's first in the state, he's first in the region, which is not, he didn't even go to our region. He went to the southwest region."

Max is hoping to ride in college, and between that goal and a hectic racing schedule, he has to put a lot of effort into making sure he stays up on his school work.

"Every day before I ride, I'm always doing my homework," said Max. "Doing my quizzes, doing my tests, making sure everything is done before I train, because school's first."

"He does miss a lot of school, that he has to be really focused and really want to do well in school," Christine said.

But on top of his own training, Max has taken to training Bozeman's young riders as well.

"I saw some kids that needed help at the track and I decided to go, hey do you need some help," said Max. "And it kind of took off from there, helping kids here and there and going on a little summer tour with some people and traveling around the US helping them out."

While he could easily use that time for his own training, Max says it's well worth it to help share the sport he loves.

"When you see a little kid try to do something that he's been trying to do all day, and he finally makes it happen or gets it done, it's the best feeling," Max said. "It's just really heart-warming to see them do what they want to do."

