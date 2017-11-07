Boulder Elections - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Boulder Elections

Posted: Updated:

Boulder

BOULDER MAYORAL RACE:

Gary Craft
Russell S. Giulio
Lori Smith

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1:

Drew E. Dawson
Gary E. Richardson

CITY COUNCIL WARD 2:

Sherry Lepley

JEFFERSON VALLEY RURAL AMBULANCE DISTRICT:

Yes
No

IF APPROVED, JEFFERSON VALLEY RURAL AMBULANCE DISTRICT DIRECTOR

Dana Brunet
Amy DuBois
Rico Patacini
Susan Pullman
Tara L. Tebay

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.