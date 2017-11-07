Missoulians Tuesday night determine who will lead their city for the next four years

Missoulians tonight will determine who will lead their city for the next four years.

The real question in this Missoula mayoral race...does Missoula want change or does it want to stay the course?

A lot has transpired over the last four years that has created a lot of controversy for both candidates.

Triepke was criticized for buying two homes while receiving public assistance to pay for her food and energy bills.

Mayor Engen, 12-year incumbent, has received criticism for raising taxes and for leading the charge for the city of Missoula to buy mountain water.

But both candidates would likely prefer voters focus on the future rather than the past.

Triepke said that she wants to increase affordable housing, lower taxes, and support veterans in Missoula.

Engen wants to focus on increasing good paying jobs, increasing the support for education, and increasing affordable housing.

"We have had a long, busy, hardworking season. We've heard from a lot of citizens about what is on their minds. We've talked about what we've done and what we want to do. And with any luck we have delivered a message that will resonate with the community," said Mayor Engen after casting his ballot today.

Lisa Triepke said that she mailed in her vote, but she was not available for an interview.

She said that she would see us tonight at her watch party.

Triepke's watch party tonight is at the Iron Horse Bar and Grille.

Mayor Engen's watch party is at The Public House.

Voting closes at 8 pm and results will post shortly after.