Minor earthquake detected in Lincoln this morning

The earthquake recorded at 7:08 a.m. hit Lincoln, Montana. According to the USGS the earthquake was felt from some in nearby areas northwest and northeast of the city. There have been no reported aftershocks, but here's what you need to know after an earthquake:

Expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main quake. Aftershocks can cause building damage and falling debris that could injure you.

Avoid open flames in damaged buildings. Earthquakes can damage gas lines, so don’t use lighters or matches.

Drive carefully and plan alternative routes. Structural damage and traffic light outages may make it difficult to get to your destination.

We'll provide more information as it becomes available.