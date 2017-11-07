Staying warm in single digit temperatures - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Staying warm in single digit temperatures

It’s a cold morning here in Montana, especially in Bozeman. With temperatures dropping into the single digits, you need to limit your skin exposure. Here is how to stay warm in freezing temperatures

Bundle up- obviously you need to be bundling up. Keeping your core warm is extremely important when temperatures dip. So, the more layers the better.

Stop the shivering- you need to think of shivering as a warning sign. Don’t try to fight the cold, get somewhere warm so you can warm up.

Warm yourself first- when you are able to go inside, you need to warm your body temperature. So, throwing on an extra layer will do more than turning up the thermostat. 

