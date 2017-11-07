Guide to this years election in Southwest Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Guide to this years election in Southwest Montana

Posted: Updated:

It’s election time across the state! A number of officials are up for election including commissioners and mayoral candidates. Here is what is happening in Southwest Montana.

Gallatin County-In Bozeman the people will vote on two commissioners and a mayor to be.

Beaverhead County- the people of Dillon are voting on a mayor, also, voters will decide on a mill levy for the Dillon police department.

Park county- the City of Livingston, three city commissioners and the city judge are up for election. And then in Clyde Park, two town councils are up.

Sweet Grass County- does not have an election.

Deer Lodge Anaconda County- does not have an election this year.

Madison County does not have an election.

Silverbow County- does not have an election this year.

