Soft Landing Missoula gets national attention

Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that works to make Missoula a welcoming community for refugees is getting some national attention for its efforts in the Garden City.

Soft Landing Missoula is featured in an online video series created by coffee giant, Starbucks.

Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, that's what Starbucks's series Upstanders is all about.

The online video series is in its second season, this time around that ordinary person doing an extraordinary thing is a Mary Poole, Executive Director for Soft Landing Missoula.

"It's really awesome that we have an opportunity to tell our story. I think when Starbucks approached me. I didn't really understand like the like breath of the project. It's been interesting to be a part of a bigger filming project,” said Poole.

That project shares Poole's story, working to make Missoula a welcoming community for refugees.

She said Starbucks discovered the organization after hearing stories about their efforts.

Poole added it was never her plan to be discovered in such a big way but says it's nice to have a larger voice for refugee resettlement.

"I do feel our community has done such an incredible job. Welcoming refugees and providing all sorts of extra assistance, help, and guidance for families that have come here. Shows cases how our community has done with welcoming refugees,” said Poole.

Since August 2016, Poole said Missoula's welcomed 33 families or about a hundred and thirty individuals.

In addition, most of these people resettled in Missoula from places like Iraq, and Syria.

Poole said she expects more families in the coming year.

Upstanders video featuring Soft Landing Missoula is here https://starbuckschannel.com/originals/upstanders-season-2/