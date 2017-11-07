Grizzly Sports Report, 11-6-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 11-6-17

On this weeks show Senior Wide Receiver turned QB Makena Simis joins host Shaun Rainey to talk about the gritty 17-15 win over Northern Arizona. Coach Bob Stitt talks about changing the offense without QB Gresch Jensen and what the win means to the team. Riley Corcoran has our call of the game and Ben Wineman recaps the rest of UM sports. 

