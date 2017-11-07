College Sports College More>>

Press Pass Pullman: Week 10 The Washington State Cougars are 8-2 on the season but Press Pass Pullman is undefeated. Mike Leach is back for another episode, featuring Luke Falk memories, targeting rule breakdowns, and speed traps in Iowa. In the 'Fan Question of the Week,' Coach Leach talks about his favorite mascots in the country, and his favorite might surprise you. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review also joins the show with slightly less emphatic opinions on mascots and a little bit of football talk.

Grizzly Sports Report, 11-6-17 On this weeks show Senior Wide Receiver turned QB Makena Simis joins host Shaun Rainey to talk about the gritty 17-15 win over Northern Arizona. Coach Bob Stitt talks about changing the offense without QB Gresch Jensen and what the win means to the team. Riley Corcoran has our call of the game and Ben Wineman recaps the rest of UM sports.

EWU to face USC in NCAA Tournament for second straight season Photo: EWU Athletics It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.

Gonzaga Rolls in Exhibition Win Over College of Idaho by Gonzaga Athletics SPOKANE, Wash. - Killian Tillie paced the Gonzaga men's basketball team to a 96-67 season-opening exhibition victory over The College of Idaho in the McCarthey Athletic Center Saturday. Tillie scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the first half. He finished a perfect 11-for-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from behind-the-arc. The sophomore added four rebounds and four steals off of the bench. Tillie was one of five Zags that finished in doubl...

Weber State Hands Eastern Washington 28-20 Home Loss by EWU Athletics In a defensive battle and a nearly turnover-less game, the little things count. The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team led 7-0 and 14-7 in the first half, but No. 19/14 Weber State scored 14 unanswered points and went on to beat the Eagles 28-20 in an important Big Sky Conference game at Roos Field on Saturday (Nov. 4) in EWU's 91st Homecoming Game. After a pair of EWU field goals cut Weber State's lead to one with 7:01 to play, th...