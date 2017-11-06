Montana election results a day away

Election results will come down Tuesday as cities around the state await their next mayors, municipal judges, and council members.

Missoula residents will decide whether they want to stick with 12-year incumbent John Engen or challenger Lisa Triepke.

Missoula's election is mail-in only.

Political Analyst, Lee Banville said mail-in ballots don't tend to have too large an impact on voter turnout.

Banville predicted voter turnout will be about the same as the last mayoral election 4 years ago.

The format of the ballots doesn't really matter, it's about how invested people are in this election.

He said Engen had a competitor and saw a turn out 45%, which was the last election.

“My guess we are heading to something like that again. Because people feel somewhat strongly either in favor or opposed to the current mayor. Or in favor of or opposed to Triepke,” said Banville.

Ballots must be turned in by 8 P.M. Tuesday to be counted at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.