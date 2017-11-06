U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit Missoula during Santa’s arrival at Southgate Mall

Courtesy Southgate Mall

Every year, a different National Forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the Christmas season. The Kootenai National Forest, in partnership with nonprofit Choose Outdoors, will bring this special gift from Montana to Washington, D.C. for the 2017 season. It will involve more than 15 communities along the way, including an appearance in Missoula that will coincide with Santa’s Arrival at Southgate Mall on Wednesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

The tree was cut in November and prepared for the more than 2,000-mile expedition, which includes a series of community celebrations and culminates with the official tree lighting in early December. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with ornaments created by Montanans.

Santa and the tree will arrive outside the main entrance of Southgate Mall at 6 p.m. and will include remarks by Mayor John Engen and the U.S. Forest Service. Festivities will continue inside with free gifts for kids, photos with Santa, Kids Klub craft and performances by Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater and On Center Performing Arts. All activities are open to the public, and outside of Santa photos, are free for all to enjoy.

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will visit Missoula on its way to Washington, D.C.” said Barb Neilan, Executive Director of Destination Missoula and Missoula TBID. “Our community looks forward to being a part of this gift to the nation and the joy it will bring to our own community this holiday.”

“Southgate Mall is thrilled to host the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree celebration.” said Trisha Shepard, Marketing Director of Southgate Mall. “We couldn’t think of a better addition to Santa’s Arrival, the official start of our holiday season.”

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is made possible thanks to companies large and small, as well as volunteers locally and across America who provide vital support of time and resources. Locally, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree celebration is brought to you by Southgate Mall and Destination Missoula.

For more information on Santa’s Arrival and the Missoula tour stop, visit https://shopsouthgate.com/event/santas-arrival/.