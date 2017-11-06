Search and rescue saves vehicle, occupants from drop off

Four people found themselves in a dangerous situation when their vehicle was hanging over a 15-20 foot drop off. The car had slid partially off the road on Little Bear Road Nov. 4 around 8:00pm.

The caller alerted Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office of the situation, but due to non-specific directions and the need to get help on the scene quickly, the Gallatin County Search and Rescue was sent out. A Deputy acted as incident coordinator.

Law enforcement showed up in time as the vehicle was located not very far up Little Bear Road. Search and Rescue personnel was able to secure the vehicle and assist the four people to safety. A tow truck pulled the car back onto the road.

Sheriff Gootkin would like to remind everyone, when going out into the backcountry, whether in a vehicle or by foot always remember how ice can affect the activity your involved in.