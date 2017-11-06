Fire destroys Libby lumber mill where 30 worked

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - A fire has destroyed a lumber mill in Libby that officials say employed 30 people and was one of the last lumber companies in town.



Lincoln County Undersheriff Brandon Huff said the cause of the Sunday afternoon blaze at the SK Fingerjoint Inc. mill was under investigation. Two structures burned.



The company cuts the ends of shorter boards like fingers and glues them together to make longer boards.



Huff says there was asbestos at the mill site, which is part of a sprawling federal Superfund cleanup project that includes Libby and surrounding areas. County emergency officials responded but Huff says authorities were not overly concerned about exposures to the material.



The Libby Volunteer Fire Department said Monday on Facebook one firefighter received minor injuries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)