Timber industry building burns to the ground in Libby

The Libby Volunteer Fire Department confirms the finger jointer plant burned to the ground Sunday in Libby.

One firefighter got minor injuries while fighting the fire.

They posted this on their Facebook page Monday morning:

"Yesterday was not a good for Libby. We lost one of the last timber industry companies in our town. The finger jointer plant burned to the ground. We had 25 volunteer fire fighters on scene for over ten hours and still have crews there yet today. Our retired members came to help also and Troy VFD came to mutual aid us and stand by for any other calls that might have come along. We had one minor injury of a firefighter, but thank God nothing bad and no others hurt. The sheriff office and our fire Marshall (sic) office will work today on investigations as to cause etc. Our hearts go out to those employees and families that work there ( including one of our own volunteers). Even though this is what we train for, we never like seeing this happen and we always wish we could have done more."