Can The Griz food drive starts in Bozeman

It’s the 18th annual Can the Griz, or if you live in Missoula, Can the Cats food drive! This off the field competition between MSU and UM is to see which school can collect the most donations for its local county food bank.

It’s the Brawl of the Wild on the field, but off the field it’s seeing who can donate the most. Last year MSU and the Bozeman community donated a record 234-thousand pounds of food, plus, more than 90 thousand dollars to the food bank. Although Missoula lost last year, they also donated a record amount with more than 177 thousand pounds of food. Can the Griz/Cats organizers ask that nonperishable food donations be taken to collection.

The competition will end Nov. 18th at the end of the first quarter of the Brawl of the Wild football game and the winner will be announced during the second half of the game.

If you want to donate to a participating location, click here.