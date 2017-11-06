Can The Griz food drive starts in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Can The Griz food drive starts in Bozeman

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

It’s the 18th annual Can the Griz, or if you live in Missoula, Can the Cats food drive! This off the field competition between MSU and UM is to see which school can collect the most donations for its local county food bank.

It’s the Brawl of the Wild on the field, but off the field it’s seeing who can donate the most. Last year MSU and the Bozeman community donated a record 234-thousand pounds of food, plus, more than 90 thousand dollars to the food bank. Although Missoula lost last year, they also donated a record amount with more than 177 thousand pounds of food.  Can the Griz/Cats organizers ask that nonperishable food donations be taken to collection.

The competition will end Nov. 18th at the end of the first quarter of the Brawl of the Wild football game and the winner will be announced during the second half of the game.

If you want to donate to a participating location, click here.  

  • StatewideMore>>

  • New brewing technology helps protect the environment

    New brewing technology helps protect the environment

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:34 AM EST2017-11-06 05:34:55 GMT

    Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.  

    Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.  

  • Multiple accidents on 1-90 Eastbound

    Multiple accidents on 1-90 Eastbound

    Sunday, November 5 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-05 23:39:56 GMT

    Late Saturday night, I-90 at mile marker 65 Eastbound was shut down by multiple accidents...

    Late Saturday night, I-90 at mile marker 65 Eastbound was shut down by multiple accidents...

  • Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

    Upsets abound in Class AA Playoffs First Round

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:47:36 GMT

    It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.  The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.  And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

    It was a night of upsets as the Class AA Playoffs took centerstage. The Sentinel Spartans, who made the playoffs in the last week of the regular season, beat their rivals and the two seeded Big Sky Eagles 26-6 in the snow.  The Capital Bruins beat the Flathead Braves in Kalispell 24-10 after Seth Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns.  And the Bozeman Hawks almost shocked the state, as they were up 10 points on the number one seeded Senior Broncs. But Senior has won 23 i...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Neighbors of Texas shooting suspect report recent gunfire

    Neighbors of Texas shooting suspect report recent gunfire

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:14 AM EST2017-11-06 13:14:50 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - People who live near an address listed for the Texas church shooting suspect say they heard intense gunfire from that direction in recent days. Sixteen-year-old Ryan Albers lives across the road from the listed home of suspect Devin Kelley. He says: "It's really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting."

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - People who live near an address listed for the Texas church shooting suspect say they heard intense gunfire from that direction in recent days. Sixteen-year-old Ryan Albers lives across the road from the listed home of suspect Devin Kelley. He says: "It's really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting."

  • Multiple accidents on 1-90 Eastbound

    Multiple accidents on 1-90 Eastbound

    Sunday, November 5 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-05 23:39:56 GMT

    Late Saturday night, I-90 at mile marker 65 Eastbound was shut down by multiple accidents...

    Late Saturday night, I-90 at mile marker 65 Eastbound was shut down by multiple accidents...

  • New brewing technology helps protect the environment

    New brewing technology helps protect the environment

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:34 AM EST2017-11-06 05:34:55 GMT

    Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.  

    Lolo Peak Brewing Company and COBrew, Inc. will be hosting a COBrew Fest Monday night.  

  • Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis

    Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis

    The 6th edition of the 'Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis', has been published by AMA Research. Incorporating original input and primary research, this updated report represents a...
    The 6th edition of the 'Construction Equipment Rental Market Report - UK 2017-2021 Analysis', has been published by AMA Research. Incorporating original input and primary research, this updated report represents a...

  • Indonesia's Presidential Palace Meeting Emphasize on Bekasi-Purwakarta Special Economic Zone

    Indonesia's Presidential Palace Meeting Emphasize on Bekasi-Purwakarta Special Economic Zone

    LONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and nine ministers responsible for finance and economics hosted a dialog with the leaders of the Indonesian...
    LONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and nine ministers responsible for finance and economics hosted a dialog with the leaders of the Indonesian Chamber of...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.